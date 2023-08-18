First Alert Forecast: After a rainy start, a gorgeous Friday

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's 9 a.m. update - 8/18/23

Alert(s): Yellow Alert canceled.

Forecast: We'll see a couple of leftover showers this morning followed by sunshine and decreasing humidity this afternoon.

Expect highs in the low 80s.

Friday night will be clear and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 60s, 50s across the interior.

As for Saturday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with low humidity and highs around 80.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs closer to 90.

As for Monday, it will be hot and humid with highs near 90.