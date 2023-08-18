Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: After a rainy start, a gorgeous Friday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Alert(s): Yellow Alert canceled.

Forecast: We'll see a couple of leftover showers this morning followed by sunshine and decreasing humidity this afternoon. 

Expect highs in the low 80s. 

Friday night will be clear and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 60s, 50s across the interior.

As for Saturday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with low humidity and highs around 80.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter with highs closer to 90. 

As for Monday, it will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 9:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

