Firefighters pull off rescue of woman trapped under bus in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Firefighters rescued a woman trapped under a bus on Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield County.
It happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets in Stamford.
Emergency dispatchers received calls that a woman had been hit by a transit bus. Firefighters responded and rescued her in less than 10 minutes, using high-pressure air bags.
The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.