Firefighters pull off rescue of woman trapped under bus in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Firefighters rescued a woman trapped under a bus on Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield County.

It happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets in Stamford.

Emergency dispatchers received calls that a woman had been hit by a transit bus. Firefighters responded and rescued her in less than 10 minutes, using high-pressure air bags.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.