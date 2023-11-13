Firefighters rush to contain massive building fire in Irvington, New Jersey

Firefighters on scene of massive fire in Irvington, New Jersey

IRVINGTON, N.J. -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire this morning in Essex County, New Jersey.

The flames broke out around 6 a.m. at a building on 22nd Street near 20th Avenue in Irvington.

Several firefighters are on the scene, trying to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area this morning, including a fire in Essex County, New Jersey.

The building appears to be residential, but it's unclear if anyone was inside.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest developments.