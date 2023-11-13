Watch CBS News
Firefighters rush to contain massive building fire in Irvington, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Firefighters on scene of massive fire in Irvington, New Jersey
Firefighters on scene of massive fire in Irvington, New Jersey 03:35

IRVINGTON, N.J. -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire this morning in Essex County, New Jersey. 

The flames broke out around 6 a.m. at a building on 22nd Street near 20th Avenue in Irvington

Several firefighters are on the scene, trying to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings. 

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area this morning, including a fire in Essex County, New Jersey. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, November 13, 2023

The building appears to be residential, but it's unclear if anyone was inside. 

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest developments. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 6:49 AM EST

