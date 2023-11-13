Firefighters rush to contain massive building fire in Irvington, New Jersey
IRVINGTON, N.J. -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire this morning in Essex County, New Jersey.
The flames broke out around 6 a.m. at a building on 22nd Street near 20th Avenue in Irvington.
Several firefighters are on the scene, trying to keep the flames from spreading to nearby buildings.
The building appears to be residential, but it's unclear if anyone was inside.
CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with the latest developments.
for more features.