Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Harlem deli

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in Harlem that broke out early Friday morning inside a deli.

Crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to a five-story building on Adams Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 122nd and 123rd streets. 

Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors.

More than 130 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene. 

So far, no injuries have been reported. 

At this point, it's unclear what may have caused the fire.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 6:18 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

