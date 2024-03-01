Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at Harlem deli

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in Harlem that broke out early Friday morning inside a deli.

Crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to a five-story building on Adams Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 122nd and 123rd streets.

Fire officials say the flames spread to the first and second floors.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a four-alarm fire in Harlem. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Friday, March 1, 2024

More than 130 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

At this point, it's unclear what may have caused the fire.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.