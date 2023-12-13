Early morning fire impacts 7 businesses inside Bronx commercial building

Early morning fire impacting several businesses in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are battling an early morning fire in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

The FDNY responded around 3:30 a.m. to a one-story commercial building at West 231st Street at Broadway.

Officials say the flames impacted seven businesses inside the building, including a florist, dry cleaner, meat market and a pizzeria.

Neighbors told Fan losing any of these businesses, many of which are locally owned, will be crushing.

"This is insane, it's very sad," one person said.

"It's where we all go daily. The barbershop is where a lot of our kids, a lot of our husbands go to get their cuts. This is where we go get our sandwiches in the morning. The floral shop -- everyone knows our floral shop," another added.

First responders ask people in the area to keep their windows closed, due to heavy smoke. So far, one minor injury has been reported.

The MTA said 1 trains were temporarily bypassing the 231st Street and 238th Street stations, but service now appears to be running as normal.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.