Firefighters battle blaze at church in Florence Township, N.J.

Crews battle massive fire at church in Burlington County, New Jersey

Crews battle massive fire at church in Burlington County, New Jersey

Crews battle massive fire at church in Burlington County, New Jersey

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the Fountain of Life Center Academy Church in Burlington County late Monday night.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. in Florence Township and was still burning as of 11:30 p.m.

Police say part of the roof has collapsed and an after-school program taking place at the time had to be evacuated.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

It's unclear how the fire started.