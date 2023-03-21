Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at church in Florence Township, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Crews battle massive fire at church in Burlington County, New Jersey
Crews battle massive fire at church in Burlington County, New Jersey 00:36

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the Fountain of Life Center Academy Church in Burlington County late Monday night.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. in Florence Township and was still burning as of 11:30 p.m.

Police say part of the roof has collapsed and an after-school program taking place at the time had to be evacuated.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

It's unclear how the fire started.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 12:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

