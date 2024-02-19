Firefighter falls through floor battling Queens fire

NEW YORK - A firefighter was one of five people injured Monday battling a blaze in Queens.

Officials said the firefighter fell through the floor of the building but suffered only minor injuries.

The fire broke out just before noon in a home at 62-53 50th Road in Queens, and spread to a neighboring building.

"Units responded in about four minutes and found heavy fire in that fire building," FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said.

The fire quickly grew to three alarms, with 140 firefighters responding.

One firefighter fell through the floor to the basement, Sarrocco said.

"He's got minor injuries. Nothing life-threatening at all. He's very lucky," Sarrocco said.

Four other people also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.