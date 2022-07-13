Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Suspects light firecracker inside parked Mercedes on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are looking for two men who lit a firecracker inside a car.

It was all caught on camera.

Ring video shows the explosion early Saturday morning in Wyandanch.

Police say two men wearing dark clothing broke into a Mercedes parked in a driveway and placed a lit M-80 in the back seat.

The suspects were then seen running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police.

