Caught on camera: Suspects light firecracker inside parked Mercedes on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are looking for two men who lit a firecracker inside a car.
It was all caught on camera.
Ring video shows the explosion early Saturday morning in Wyandanch.
Police say two men wearing dark clothing broke into a Mercedes parked in a driveway and placed a lit M-80 in the back seat.
The suspects were then seen running away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.