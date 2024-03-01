Fire truck crashes into Long Island furniture store; 5 people injured

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A fire truck responding to a call on Long Island crashed into a furniture store Friday.

Chopper 2

It happened on South Long Beach Road and Rutland Avenue in Rockville Centre just before noon.

At least five people were hurt, including three firefighters. No one was seriously injured.

Video appears to show a white vehicle starting to make a left turn as the fire truck attempts to pass the vehicle. The two vehicles collide before the fire truck crashes into the corner of a building.

"The closest thing would be like a freight train going into a building. It was very, very loud. They came out of the building. People were running down the block," neighbor Michelle Ranoldi said.

In addition to the three firefighters, two people who were inside the store at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital.