Fire tears through roof of Hamilton Heights apartment building, 9 injured, dozens displaced

NEW YORK -- Nine people, mostly firefighters, were as a 5-alarm fire tore through the top floor and roof of an apartment building overnight in Hamilton Heights.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m., when most people who live there were fast asleep, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.

Firefighters spent hours battling heavy flames on top of the 6-story apartment complex on West 141st Street.

The fire pierced through windows and engulfed the roof. Families said they grabbed what they could before making a quick escape.

"We have a sound machine on when we sleep and so it wasn't until like 20 minutes after everything started. I smelled smoke and I opened the door and saw firefighters running down our hallway, and I got my husband up and got our cats into their carriers, and got our backpacks on and got out," one woman said.

The fire started on the top floor. About 200 firefighters and EMTs responded, but the flames quickly spread through the cockloft.

"It didn't take that long for it to spread from one side of the building to the other. So I'm assuming probably because it's windy outside and what kind of fire it was probably also factored in as well. But in my whole time living here I've never seen a fire like this before. This was pretty bad," said neighbor Jesse Liriano.

According to the FDNY, seven firefighters and two tenants suffered minor injures. Officials said every floor was likely damaged to some extent.

"Fire damage is limited to that top floor but of course we use a lot of water to put out these fires and there will be water damage throughout," said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens.

The city is working to find temporary housing for those impacted while inspectors check the structural stability of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.