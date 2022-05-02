Watch CBS News

Fire tears through apartment building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Flames tore through an apartment building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Monday morning. 

It happened on 7th Avenue near 54th Street just before 7 a.m. 

Our crew at the scene recorded multiple e-bikes and scooters damaged in the fire. 

The FDNY says they were recovered from a store at the base of the building. 

We're told that's where the fire started, but investigators do not believe the e-bikes or scooters were the case. 

May 2, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

