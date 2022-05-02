Fire tears through apartment building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Flames tore through an apartment building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Monday morning.
It happened on 7th Avenue near 54th Street just before 7 a.m.
Our crew at the scene recorded multiple e-bikes and scooters damaged in the fire.
The FDNY says they were recovered from a store at the base of the building.
We're told that's where the fire started, but investigators do not believe the e-bikes or scooters were the case.
