Fire tears through apartment building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Flames tore through an apartment building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Monday morning.

It happened on 7th Avenue near 54th Street just before 7 a.m.

Our crew at the scene recorded multiple e-bikes and scooters damaged in the fire.

The FDNY says they were recovered from a store at the base of the building.

We're told that's where the fire started, but investigators do not believe the e-bikes or scooters were the case.