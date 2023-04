UNION CITY, N.J. -- Flames ripped through a building Friday in Union City, New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over the fire at 19th Street near Kerrigan Avenue.

A large portion of the roof collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

Streets in the area were closed as firefighters knocked down the flames.