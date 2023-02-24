Watch CBS News
Fire prompts evacuation of Park Lane Hotel along Central Park South

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out overnight at an upscale hotel along Central Park South. 

The fire stared around 2:45 a.m. Friday inside a second-floor kitchen at the Park Lane Hotel. 

Flames spread to the third and fourth floors, but were brought under control around 4:15 a.m.

The hotel had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported. 

