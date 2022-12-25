Fire on JetBlue plane landing at JFK causes panic among passengers

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out on a plane after it landed at JFK Airport on Saturday.

It happened at around 9 p.m. on JetBlue flight 662 from Barbados.

According to the FAA, the crew reported a smoking laptop in the cabin. Passengers said smoke quickly started filling the back of the plane.

Someone reportedly yelled "Fire!" and other passengers started panicking.

A man who was seated in the first row told CBS2 the captain immediately jumped into action.

"The captain came flying out of the cabin. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and was doing like an O. J. Simpson over the seats and passengers. The guy was amazing, and put the fire out," said Sean Weed. "It was a complete zoo."

The FDNY said 167 people were evacuated using emergency slides. Five passengers had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.