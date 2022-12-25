Watch CBS News
Fire on JetBlue plane landing at JFK causes panic among passengers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out on a plane after it landed at JFK Airport on Saturday. 

It happened at around 9 p.m. on JetBlue flight 662 from Barbados. 

According to the FAA, the crew reported a smoking laptop in the cabin. Passengers said smoke quickly started filling the back of the plane.

Someone reportedly yelled "Fire!" and other passengers started panicking. 

A man who was seated in the first row told CBS2 the captain immediately jumped into action. 

"The captain came flying out of the cabin. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and was doing like an O. J. Simpson over the seats and passengers. The guy was amazing, and put the fire out," said Sean Weed. "It was a complete zoo." 

The FDNY said 167 people were evacuated using emergency slides. Five passengers had minor injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

