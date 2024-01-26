U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approves federal funding to address Fire Island coastal erosion

Fire Island could get federal help for beach erosion

OCEAN BEACH, N.Y. -- Fire Island could soon get federal help to deal with beach erosion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday night that the the United States Army Corps of Engineers approved the state's request for federal support. It's the first step to get money to make repairs to the coastline and replenish the sand.

"The Fire Island seashore is one of our State's greatest natural treasures. We are going to work with the Army Corps to immediately begin repairs on our coasts," Hochul said.

The barrier island was hit by stormy weather in September and in December when the ocean broke through dunes and got dangerously close to homes.

Earlier this month, officials said Fire Island experienced some of the worst flooding since Superstorm Sandy.