Fire in the Bronx leaves 5 injured

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A fire broke out Tuesday morning in the Soundview section of the Bronx

The FDNY got the call at 8:45 a.m. 

Investigators said the fire was spotted on the top floor of a 3-story home on Gleason Avenue. 

The flames were under control in less than an hour. 

The FDNY reported five people were taken to the hospital. 

According to a fire chief at the scene, two firefighters and three adult residents had minor injuries. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Jesse Zanger
headshot.png

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 1:01 PM EDT

