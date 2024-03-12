Fire in the Bronx leaves 5 injured

NEW YORK - A fire broke out Tuesday morning in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The FDNY got the call at 8:45 a.m.

Investigators said the fire was spotted on the top floor of a 3-story home on Gleason Avenue.

The flames were under control in less than an hour.

The FDNY reported five people were taken to the hospital.

According to a fire chief at the scene, two firefighters and three adult residents had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.