Fire at Bronx building where "founding father of hip-hop" DJ Kool Herc made debut in 1973
NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters battled a fire at a building in the Bronx that's known by many as the birthplace of hip-hop.
It started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a 7th-floor apartment at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights.
According to firefighters, clutter slowed them down as flames spread to the 8th floor. A woman and 2-year-old child got out safely. One firefighter had a minor injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building is known for being the site where DJ Kool Herc, known as a founding father of hip-hop, made his debut at a party in 1973.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.