Fire at Bronx building where "founding father of hip-hop" DJ Kool Herc made debut in 1973

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Crews battle fire at Bronx building known as "birthplace of hip-hop"
Crews battle fire at Bronx building known as "birthplace of hip-hop" 00:33

NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters battled a fire at a building in the Bronx that's known by many as the birthplace of hip-hop. 

It started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a 7th-floor apartment at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights

According to firefighters, clutter slowed them down as flames spread to the 8th floor. A woman and 2-year-old child got out safely. One firefighter had a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The building is known for being the site where DJ Kool Herc, known as a founding father of hip-hop, made his debut at a party in 1973. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 6:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

