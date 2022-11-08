Fire at Bronx building where "founding father of hip-hop" DJ Kool Herc made debut in 1973

Crews battle fire at Bronx building known as "birthplace of hip-hop"

NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters battled a fire at a building in the Bronx that's known by many as the birthplace of hip-hop.

It started just after 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a 7th-floor apartment at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights.

According to firefighters, clutter slowed them down as flames spread to the 8th floor. A woman and 2-year-old child got out safely. One firefighter had a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building is known for being the site where DJ Kool Herc, known as a founding father of hip-hop, made his debut at a party in 1973.