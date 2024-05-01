Massive fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn spreads from supermarket to multiple homes. Here's what we know.

NEW YORK -- A massive fire in Bushwick, Brooklyn spread to multiple buildings Wednesday evening, sending smoke billowing into the air for hours.

Fire breaks out at Bushwick, Brooklyn supermarket

FDNY officials say firefighters responded to a call for a "raging fire" at a supermarket on the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Cooper Street just before 6 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found flames already spreading to neighboring buildings.

The fire quickly grew to five alarms with over 250 firefighters on the scene.

FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Currao says the main fire started in the supermarket and spread into two adjoining wood-frame homes, then spread down Cooper Street into at least two other wood-frame homes.

Officials say approximately 30 people live in the homes. The Red Cross is on the scene to assist those who have been affected.

According to FDNY officials, at least one dog was removed from a home.

"This fire impacts this community. Not only a supermarket that they use, but the residents of this community in four different buildings. Our hearts go out to those residents," FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said.

FDNY Assistant Chief of EMS Operations Cesar Escobar says five firefighters were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. A sixth firefighter who also suffered minor injuries and one civilian who suffered smoke inhalation were being treated on the scene.

Late Wednesday night, Currao said there was "still quite a bit of activity going on" and the FDNY is expected to remain on the scene for "quite a while."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.