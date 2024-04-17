Fire destroys building housing synagogue in Rockland County

POMONA, N.Y. -- A fire destroyed a building that housed a synagogue in Rockland County on Wednesday.

The flames were eventually extinguished, but it was still a very active scene in Pomona at a synagogue known as Chassidim of the Heights.

A bucket truck was seen removing debris in order to reach a massive safe measuring 6 feet high by 4 feet wide that holds the sacred scrolls, the Torahs.

Chopper 2 was over the scene earlier as thousands of gallons of water were poured on the synagogue fire.

CBS New York was told that a member of the congregation that had arrived just before 6 a.m. reported walking in and finding heavy smoke inside the building. As the fire burned, 80% of the structure was destroyed, officials said.

Later Wednesday morning, the rest of the building was knocked down.

Losing the building is terrible, but for the Jewish congregants, losing the sacred scrolls would be tragic. So, they are desperate to reach that safe to see if the scrolls survived.

"There are some of those religious items that are secured in a safe inside and we are going to make an effort to try to get in there and see if we can retrieve those," Haverstraw Police Capt. John Gould said. "But right now, our detectives, along with the Rockland County Sheriff's Department Arson Investigation Unit, are doing an investigation right now to see if we can just figure out the origin, maybe what could have started this."

Members of the congregation said the temple had recently been renovated. The loss will top $1 million, but already there is a vow to rebuild.