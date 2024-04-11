"Fire Country" episode "Alert the sheriff" airs April 12

"Fire Country" to air episode directed by star Max Thieriot

"Fire Country" to air episode directed by star Max Thieriot

"Fire Country" to air episode directed by star Max Thieriot

After a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), is called to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Directed by series star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot.

STORY BY: Joan Rater & Tony Phelan & Max Thieriot

WRITTEN BY: Joan Rater & Tony Phelan

DIRECTED BY: Max Thieriot