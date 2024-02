2 hurt in fire in Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK - A fire tore through a two-story house in Astoria, Queens Wednesday morning.

It happened at a building on 38th Avenue near 29th Street.

Investigators said the fire started in the basement around 11 a.m. and then spread.

Two people were hurt. Fortunately their injuries are not serious.

So far there's no word on a cause.