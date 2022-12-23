Fire breaks out on Staten Island Ferry, more than 800 passengers evacuated

NEW YORK -- There chaotic moment on a Staten Island Ferry on Thursday evening. Passengers had to evacuate after a fire in the engine room.

Officials said more than 800 people were evacuated off the ferry and CBS2 has learned five people were injured, including three crew members. Three of the injured were taken to the hospital.

People who were on board shared video of the evacuation. In one clip, smoke is seen in the air.

Never a dull day in New York. Had to evacuate the Staten Island ferry after there was a fire in the engine room. #StatenIslandFerry pic.twitter.com/5T8GkSdC83 — Michael Burke (@burrrrrrke) December 22, 2022

Passengers said they heard an alarm at around 5 p.m. and were told to go to a higher level of the boat. They were handed life vests.

Eventually, they were brought on board other vessels, which took them to the St. George Terminal.

"I was traumatized. To be on a boat and not know whether you're gonna make it back to your wife, your kids, it's a traumatizing experience. I was shaking," passenger Logan Amos said.

The fire was eventually put out. There was no immediate word on the cause.