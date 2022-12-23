Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out on Staten Island Ferry, more than 800 passengers evacuated

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

Passengers evacuated after fire on Staten Island Ferry
Passengers evacuated after fire on Staten Island Ferry 00:34

NEW YORK -- There chaotic moment on a Staten Island Ferry on Thursday evening. Passengers had to evacuate after a fire in the engine room.

Officials said more than 800 people were evacuated off the ferry and CBS2 has learned five people were injured, including three crew members. Three of the injured were taken to the hospital.

People who were on board shared video of the evacuation. In one clip, smoke is seen in the air.

Passengers said they heard an alarm at around 5 p.m. and were told to go to a higher level of the boat. They were handed life vests.

Eventually, they were brought on board other vessels, which took them to the St. George Terminal.

"I was traumatized. To be on a boat and not know whether you're gonna make it back to your wife, your kids, it's a traumatizing experience. I was shaking," passenger Logan Amos said.

The fire was eventually put out. There was no immediate word on the cause.

Tim McNicholas
timmcnicholas.jpg

Tim McNicholas is a reporter for CBS New York. He joined the team in September 2022 after working in Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 7:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.