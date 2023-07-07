Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out in basement of Mount Sinai's main hospital in East Harlem

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A fire broke out at Mount Sinai's main hospital overnight in East Harlem

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if the fire impacted hospital operations. 

More than 100 fire personnel from 25 units responded to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Friday for reports of fire in the basement. 

The fire made its way to a second alarm before crews were able to get it under control about three hours later.

It appears it was an electrical fire in the cellar of the 12-story commercial building. 

Roads in the area were blocked off but have since begun to reopen.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.

John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 5:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

