Fire breaks out at Tiffany & Co.'s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Chopper 2 was live over a fire that broke out at the Tiffany & Co.'s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown

The Fire Department said an underground street electrical fire broke out around 9:30 a.m., and that there were no outages and injuries. 

The store, located at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, just completed a massive renovation that took nearly four years.   

Con Ed is also on the scene. 

Chopper 2 is checking out a fire at Tiffany's flagship store in Midtown.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 10:31 AM

