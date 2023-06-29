Fire breaks out at Tiffany & Co.'s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown
NEW YORK - Chopper 2 was live over a fire that broke out at the Tiffany & Co.'s newly-renovated flagship store in Midtown.
The Fire Department said an underground street electrical fire broke out around 9:30 a.m., and that there were no outages and injuries.
The store, located at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, just completed a massive renovation that took nearly four years.
Con Ed is also on the scene.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
