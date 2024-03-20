Watch CBS News
Small fire breaks out on roof of Financial District building

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - A fire broke out on the roof of a building in Manhattan's Financial District Wednesday morning, sending black smoke billowing into the sky. 

The FDNY got the call just after 9:20 a.m. 

Responders found a fire on the roof of the building Greenwich Street. The fire was contained in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. 

It was placed under control in less than an hour. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause remains under investigation. 

Jesse Zanger
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 12:45 PM EDT

