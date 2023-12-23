Fiery crash on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead kills 2
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- A fiery crash killed two people overnight on Long Island.
According to police, the driver of a Chrysler struck another vehicle on Fulton Avenue near Hilton Avenue in Hempstead at around 11 p.m. Friday.
The driver tried to flee and ran a red light at Fulton and Main Street before crashing into three more cars, Nassau County police said.
The Chrysler then burst into flames, police said.
Both people inside the burning vehicle died.
Four people in one of the other cars suffered minor injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.