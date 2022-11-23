Rapper Fetty Wap, College Achieve Paterson partner for Thanksgiving food giveaway

PATERSON, N.J. -- Generosity was on display in Paterson on Tuesday when families received bags filled with staples needed ahead of Thanksgiving.

The event was in partnership with College Achieve Paterson and rapper Fetty Wap, a Paterson native.

School leaders say it will make a huge difference this holiday.

"We're in a situation in America where food prices are extremely high and families can't enjoy the way they used to, so this creates that opportunity for them to really be able to have a wholesome meal and cut costs and still be able to enjoy their family at a time when America is giving thanks," said Dr. Gemar Mills, chief academic officer for College Achieve School.

Fetty did not attend Tuesday's event, but his sister and friend were there.

The event helped about 500 families.