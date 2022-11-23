Watch CBS News
Local News

Rapper Fetty Wap, College Achieve Paterson partner for Thanksgiving food giveaway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rapper Fetty Wap sponsors holiday food giveaway in Paterson
Rapper Fetty Wap sponsors holiday food giveaway in Paterson 00:35

PATERSON, N.J. -- Generosity was on display in Paterson on Tuesday when families received bags filled with staples needed ahead of Thanksgiving.

The event was in partnership with College Achieve Paterson and rapper Fetty Wap, a Paterson native.

School leaders say it will make a huge difference this holiday.

"We're in a situation in America where food prices are extremely high and families can't enjoy the way they used to, so this creates that opportunity for them to really be able to have a wholesome meal and cut costs and still be able to enjoy their family at a time when America is giving thanks," said Dr. Gemar Mills, chief academic officer for College Achieve School.

Fetty did not attend Tuesday's event, but his sister and friend were there.

The event helped about 500 families.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 7:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.