Festival dedicated to The Beatles celebrates 60 years since band made a splash in America

"The Fest for Beatles Fans" celebrating 60 years since the band's splash in America

NEW YORK -- The Beatles are the best selling band of all time, and the lads from Liverpool made shockwaves when they landed in America for the first time 60 years ago this Wednesday.

Just two days later, they made even more history right here at CBS where they performed for the first time on American television on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

"The Fest for Beatles Fans" was created 10 years later and became the longest running celebration dedicated to the band.

Now, the festival is marking these milestones with its biggest lineup yet, including Steve Holley, the drummer from Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band Wings. He spoke with us about what to expect and some of his favorite memories from Beatlemania.

The Fest for Beatles Fans takes over the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy Airport, where the Beatles first arrived in the U.S., this weekend, Feb. 9 through Feb. 11. Click here for tickets and more information.