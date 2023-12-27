Feeding those in need is Food Bank For New York City's continuing mission

Food Bank For New York City serving people in need

NEW YORK - At the Food Bank For New York City, the operation of packing and stacking never stops.

"As food comes in, we want to get that food out as quickly as possible," Director of Operations Ron Olaizola said.

Olaizola knows timing is everything, as those hungry are waiting "hour after hour people are knocking on our door asking for food."

Dozens of trucks are loaded and deliveries are made to nearly 300 locations daily in all five boroughs, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters, schools and churches. It's a mission full of love, made possible through donations and grants.

"We're the life of New York City when it comes to providing nutrition for all kinds of families," Olaizola said.

"They get food from us daily," Samuel Lyn-Shue said.

Lyn-Shue has been delivering food for two years, and was making another delivery to the Community Kitchen in Harlem.

His work is more than a job.

"When you see them come up, and literally them saying 'God bless you for this,' or just saying 'Thank you for this delivery, we have been waiting for this food,' it really warms your heart," Lyn-Shue said.

It's all about the people, he said. and even with the pandemic over, the food insecurity crisis is greater than ever.

"Right before the holidays, you can see how more we push out. Our numbers go up quite exponentially," he said.

Lyn-Shue unloaded palettes of food to staff in Harlem who were ready to cook.

"Particularly during the holidays, everyone is looking for that comfort that a warm, home-cooked meal provides," Sultana Ocasio, director of the Community Kitchen, said.

Once the food arrives at the Community Kitchen in Harlem, it is prepared by chefs to make sure it's nutritious, and it is served to hundreds of New Yorkers in need. New Yorkers are thankful for all those who make it happen.

"It's a lovely program, and very good for the community," Harlem resident Ruben Riley said.

For all those deeply care to keep people healthy and happy.

"Food doesn't discriminate," Ozlaizola said. "Everyone needs to eat."