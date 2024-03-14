Tractor-trailer hangs from overpass after crash on New York State Thruway near Rochester

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- A tractor-trailer was left hanging from an overpass after crashing with an SUV on the New York State Thruway in Pittsford, a town approximately eight miles southeast of Rochester.

Photos from the Henrietta Fire District show the back of a FedEx truck leaning on the roadway below the I-90 overpass at Mendon Center Road at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The front end of the truck was on its side against a guardrail above.

A FedEx truck hangs from an overpass after crashing with another car on I-90 in Pittsford, New York on March 14, 2024. Henrietta Fire District

The truck driver as well as three adults and an infant in the other vehicle were hospitalized with seemingly minor injuries, according to New York State Police.

First responders and hazmat crews cleared a large fuel spill, but were expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.