Police seek FedEx truck driver accused of striking, critically injuring pedestrian in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a FedEx driver accused of striking and critically injuring a pedestrian in Midtown on Saturday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in Columbus Circle.

Police say the driver was traveling south on Ninth Avenue, made a left on 57th Street and struck a man in his 20s.

The driver left the scene.

Police say they are still searching for the driver and the truck. The truck's license plate number is not known at this time.