Federal Railroad Administration grants Connecticut $85.2M, New York $43M for rail improvements
NEW YORK -- Tens of millions of dollars are heading to the Tri-State Area for rail improvements.
Connecticut will get $85.2 million from the Federal Railroad Administration.
Most of the money will go toward replacing Amtrak's Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, and $20 million will be used to replace seven power substations along the New Haven line.
New York state will get $43 million that will be used to upgrade passenger rail service, including nearly $11 million for the East River Tunnel.
Another $4 million will go toward the Pelham Bay Bridge replacement project.
