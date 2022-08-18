Watch CBS News
Federal Railroad Administration grants Connecticut $85.2M, New York $43M for rail improvements

NEW YORK -- Tens of millions of dollars are heading to the Tri-State Area for rail improvements.

Connecticut will get $85.2 million from the Federal Railroad Administration.

Most of the money will go toward replacing Amtrak's Connecticut River Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme, and $20 million will be used to replace seven power substations along the New Haven line.

New York state will get $43 million that will be used to upgrade passenger rail service, including nearly $11 million for the East River Tunnel.

Another $4 million will go toward the Pelham Bay Bridge replacement project.

