Federal and local law enforcement working together to stop flow of guns through mail facility at JFK Airport

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Federal and local officials announced a new partnership Tuesday to combat gun violence.  

They say the international mail facility at John F. Kennedy International Airport is where many illegal guns and parts for weapons arrive. 

That's where representatives of Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security, the DEA and NYPD gathered Tuesday to say they are working together to target the criminals who are bringing them to the streets. 

"It is vitally important that we work with our partners, that we share this information, that we map out the areas within New York that are the hottest areas to ensure that these products never get to the streets," said Frank Russo, director of CBP's New York field office.

Officials said they seized more than 2,700 shipments of weapons and parts for guns last year at JFK. 

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 15, 2022 / 1:23 PM

