February raising awareness for teen dating violence: What to watch for, how to help

February raising awareness for teen dating violence 04:00

NEW YORK -- February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation recognizing the month for the very first time. 

To raise more awareness, the nonprofit One Love Foundation released a public service announcement depicting the realities of teen relationship abuse. 

One Love Foundation CEO Katie Hood spoke with us about some of the warning signs, how parents can break through digital barriers, and ways to talk to someone you think might be in a toxic relationship.

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 11:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

