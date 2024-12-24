Italian-Americans mark Christmas Eve with the Feast of the Seven Fishes

Many Italian-Americans celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve

MIDLAND PARK, N.J. - Festivities are beginning before Christmas Day as families celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

At Peter's Fish Market in Midland Park, lines were long. Longtime customers say the wait is always worth it.

"It's the rush. It's the Super Bowl of the fish industry, so to speak," Peter's Fish Market owner Steven Sclafani said.

Dozens of Sclafani's longtime friends and family jumped in to help on Christmas Eve, which also marks the Italian-American tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Families abstain from eating meat until their Christmas night feast.

The family-run market's been in business for 50 years. A busy day like Tuesday calls for an early wakeup.

"We were in the Bronx at 1 a.m. this morning. Doesn't get any fresher," Sclafani said.

Bill Trotta has been buying his seafood at Peter's for 40 years. So what keeps him coming back?

"Because the fish is so fresh. You don't get stuck with bad fish, you know? It's always fresh," Trotta said.

So what are the most popular items?

"Most popular items is the cleaned squid," Sclafani said. "People love tubes of only squid. The old school traditions are fading a little, but people love shrimp... it's probably the biggest seller. Scungilli is another big item. Another Italian tradition."

Part of the tradition, for many, is coming to Peter's. Andrew Fuchs drives there from New York City.

"This place is great," he said. "Family loves it, and I enjoy cooking, too."

That's a win-win, every Christmas Eve.