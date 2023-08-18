Watch CBS News
Feast of Santa Rosalia returns to Bensonhurst

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A beloved tradition returned to the streets of Bensonhurst on Thursday.

Huge crowds walked up 18th Avenue for the first night of the Feast of Santa Rosalia.

The event dates back at least five decades and honors the patron saint of Palermo in Sicily.

They'll dish up sausage and other Italian staples every night through Aug. 27.

CBS New York's Tony Aiello traces his roots to Sicily and is this year's grand marshal.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 12:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

