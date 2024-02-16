Watch CBS News
FDU men's basketball players get stuck in elevator before game at LIU

NEW YORK -- The Fairleigh Dickinson-LIU men's basketball game Thursday started about 15 minutes late because players were stuck in an elevator. 

The FDU Knights had just left their locker room and were heading down to the court at Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn when the elevator got stuck. 

FDNY members responded and were able to get the players out safely. 

FDU went on to defeat LIU 84-82 in overtime.

