FDU men's basketball players get stuck in elevator before game at LIU

FDU basketball players get stuck in elevator before game

NEW YORK -- The Fairleigh Dickinson-LIU men's basketball game Thursday started about 15 minutes late because players were stuck in an elevator.

The FDU Knights had just left their locker room and were heading down to the court at Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn when the elevator got stuck.

Thanks to the @FDNY for getting us out safely to play some @nechoops! https://t.co/KEfLmyT9rn — FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) February 16, 2024

FDNY members responded and were able to get the players out safely.

FDU went on to defeat LIU 84-82 in overtime.