FDR Drive closed to southbound traffic below 91st Street after tractor-trailer hits overpass

NEW YORK -- The FDR Drive is closed to southbound traffic below 91st Street for the early morning commute.

Chopper 2 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer struck an overpass overnight.

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, November 20, 2023

Crews have the southbound lanes shut down below 91st Street.

Drivers should use the Henry Hudson Parkway as an alternate route.