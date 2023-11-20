Watch CBS News
FDR Drive closed to southbound traffic below 91st Street after tractor-trailer hits overpass

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDR Drive southbound lanes closed after truck hits overpass
FDR Drive southbound lanes closed after truck hits overpass 00:57

NEW YORK -- The FDR Drive is closed to southbound traffic below 91st Street for the early morning commute. 

Chopper 2 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer struck an overpass overnight. 

Crews have the southbound lanes shut down below 91st Street. 

Drivers should use the Henry Hudson Parkway as an alternate route.

