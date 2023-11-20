FDR Drive closed to southbound traffic below 91st Street after tractor-trailer hits overpass
NEW YORK -- The FDR Drive is closed to southbound traffic below 91st Street for the early morning commute.
Chopper 2 is over the scene where a tractor-trailer struck an overpass overnight.
Crews have the southbound lanes shut down below 91st Street.
Drivers should use the Henry Hudson Parkway as an alternate route.
