Women's History Month: FDNY offers hands-on experience for young women hoping to join the ranks

NEW YORK -- As we close out Women's History Month, we're celebrating the fierce females in the FDNY.

Many gathered Thursday to meet and train some young women who hope to join the ranks, giving CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis an exclusive look at the continued effort to diversify the department.

Anissia White is grabbing every chance she can to get hands-on experience with the FDNY.

"I love the idea of being in a family, and I love the idea of being able to help out my neighborhood and my community," she said.

The Bronx resident was among those who jumped in on the opportunity to be a firefighter for a day at FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn, training with the women who proudly serve.

"Growing up, I didn't have a lot of female firefighters around me when I had to ask questions, so being here today and seeing people that look like me and are females is very much motivating and very important," White said.

"I'm proud to be among the women here," said firefighter Ariana Jackson, who was there to help FDNY hopefuls.

"The dedication, it will pay off, so just keep coming, keep doing what you're doing," Jackson told them.

She knows that firsthand. She joined in 2013 as an EMT, then paramedic, now a firefighter.

"You have to be physically strong and mentally strong to do this job," Jackson said.

She's backed by a strong group of women making history in a male-dominated field.

"The United Women Firefighters, we're about to hit 40 years, September 25th, when the original 41 women entered the fire department," said Jackie-Michelle Martinez, president of the United Women Firefighters Association.

Of the 11,000 firefighters, only about 1% are women.

"I want young women and young girls to think about this avenue. Become a New York City firefighter," Martinez said.

The FDNY currently has the most female firefighters it's ever had - 134 - a number it hopes to continue to grow.

"We've tripled the number of women on the job since I got here. We're very proud of that. They're really boundary breakers in two ways. They're much more racially diverse as well, so they're breaking two glass ceilings by being here, so there are some pretty tough, inspiring ladies," FDNY acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh is also breaking boundaries as the first female at the helm.

"It's truly an honor. It's almost unbelievable at times, but I really hope it inspires others to think it's possible," she said.

Not only is White inspired, she's determined.

"It would make my world come true," she said.

To join the brave women who help make up New York's bravest.

Mayor Eric Adams also attended the event and got a hand at some of the training. He also got a hands-on look at FDNY technology, from drones to a robotic dog. The purpose and goal is to increase situational awareness and firefighter safety.