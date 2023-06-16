Watch CBS News
Study: Black & female FDNY firefighters experience more "incivility and harassment"

NEW YORK -- An in-depth study of racial disparity in the FDNY found that Black and female firefighters experience "incivility and harassment" at three times the rate of other firefighters.

More than 4,000 firefighters responded to a survey about workplace culture.

The findings were sent to the entire fire department Friday.

As a result of the survey, the FDNY is now convening a working group to develop an action plan to change the culture.

In a statement, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the survey "has given us the tools to work across all ranks... to create solutions that make our members safer, happier and healthier."

