Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY Station 58 delivers $5,000 worth of toys to children in Brooklyn on Christmas

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY Station 58 delivers $5,000 worth of toys to children
FDNY Station 58 delivers $5,000 worth of toys to children 00:46

NEW YORK -- Santa got an assist from New York's bravest delivering toys to children in Brooklyn

The FDNY's Station 58 loaded up fire trucks with $5,000 worth of donated toys and gifts on Monday, then delivered them to local foster care centers, shelters and hospitals. 

"We work in this neighborhood and we understand the devastation that children may go through in this time of year, in which they're not home to open their presents, which is one of the best things about Christmas for a child. So we're just hoping to bring at least smiles to their faces inside the hospitals," said Station 58 Lieutenant Juan Lebron. 

The station has been doing the toy drive for the past 11 years. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 8:02 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.