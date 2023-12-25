FDNY Station 58 delivers $5,000 worth of toys to children in Brooklyn on Christmas

NEW YORK -- Santa got an assist from New York's bravest delivering toys to children in Brooklyn.

The FDNY's Station 58 loaded up fire trucks with $5,000 worth of donated toys and gifts on Monday, then delivered them to local foster care centers, shelters and hospitals.

"We work in this neighborhood and we understand the devastation that children may go through in this time of year, in which they're not home to open their presents, which is one of the best things about Christmas for a child. So we're just hoping to bring at least smiles to their faces inside the hospitals," said Station 58 Lieutenant Juan Lebron.

The station has been doing the toy drive for the past 11 years.