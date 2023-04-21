FDNY Smoke House teaches important fire safety lessons to students in Queens

NEW YORK – It was no ordinary school day at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy in Forest Hills, Queens.

On this day, firefighters were the teachers, and the classroom was parked in front of the school.

The FDNY Smoke House is a roving teaching tool with fog machines in a darkened hallway simulating a scene kids could encounter if their home were to catch fire.

"We have the firefighters take them in and give them instructions, teach them how to survive in a smoke-filled environment," FDNY Captain Peter Culkin said. "It makes it real for them."

The event is part of a broader campaign spearheaded by the student council.

"We need to make sure that everybody, all of our students, are safe and aware," eighth grader Benjamin Louis said.

The school's initiative comes at a critical time. Last year, 99 people lost their lives to fire in New York City, according to data from the FDNY. That's more than in any recent year. And 2023 is off to a troubling start, with major fires sweeping across New York state. Lithium-ion batteries have sparked a rash of fires, leading some NYC apartment buildings to pull the plug on e-bikes.

Programs like this one from the FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit aim to reverse the trend in a way that's meaningful and fun.

From checking smoke detectors regularly to keeping a hot door closed, it's vital knowledge that can spread.

"If our students tell their parents and their parents tell their parents and so on, we could be saving thousands of lives with this one educational showcase," Louis said.

The Smoke House will continue rolling through Queens.