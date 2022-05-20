FDNY rescues workers trapped on scaffold outside skyscraper on Fifth Avenue
NEW YORK -- Two workers were rescued high over Midtown Manhattan on Friday.
The workers were trapped on a scaffold, which was not level, stuck on the 42nd floor of a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, according to FDNY.
First, firefighters checked the lines and the motor of the scaffold, then they cut glass from a window and pulled the workers inside the building, FDNY said.
The workers were not hurt.
