FDNY rescues workers trapped on scaffold outside skyscraper on Fifth Avenue

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two workers were rescued high over Midtown Manhattan on Friday.

The workers were trapped on a scaffold, which was not level, stuck on the 42nd floor of a skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, according to FDNY.

First, firefighters checked the lines and the motor of the scaffold, then they cut glass from a window and pulled the workers inside the building, FDNY said.

The workers were not hurt.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 12:56 PM

