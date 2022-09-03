Dozens of FDNY officers promoted at special ceremony
NEW YORK -- New York City's fire department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers at a special ceremony Friday.
Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the event in Brooklyn.
The FDNY has five new deputy chiefs, 17 battalion chiefs, 25 captains, 60 lieutenants and 24 new fire marshals.
Kavanagh praised them for their commitment to New Yorkers and to the department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.