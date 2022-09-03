Dozens of FDNY officers promoted at special ceremony

NEW YORK -- New York City's fire department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers at a special ceremony Friday.

Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the event in Brooklyn.

Today Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens presided over a promotion ceremony for #FDNY Deputy Chiefs, Battalion Chiefs, Captains, Lieutenants and Fire Marshals which was held in Brooklyn. Read more: https://t.co/qjcgRupb2o pic.twitter.com/XvNVXGgCj2 — FDNY (@FDNY) September 2, 2022

The FDNY has five new deputy chiefs, 17 battalion chiefs, 25 captains, 60 lieutenants and 24 new fire marshals.

Kavanagh praised them for their commitment to New Yorkers and to the department.