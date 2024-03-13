Watch CBS News
Hundreds of probationary FDNY firefighters graduate at ceremony in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A graduation ceremony is taking place in Brooklyn Wednesday for 300 probationary firefighters, known as "probies." 

The probies trained for the last 18 weeks at the FDNY Training Academy, learning all facets of firefighting, including medical and hazardous response, as well as emergency rescue. 

Officials said 50% of this class is made up of people of color, including 30% who identify as Hispanic, 16% as Black, 3% as Asian Americans, and 1% Native American. There are 10 women, as well as 34 veterans. Two of the probies are legacy members, whose fathers died either during 9/11 or of related illness. 

With their training complete, the work now begins. 

After their probationary period is complete, the graduates will receive the title of firefighter.

