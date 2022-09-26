FDNY loses retired Firefighter George Tripptree to 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK -- A retired firefighter will be laid to rest Monday after succumbing to a 9/11-related illness.

George Tripptree of Ladder 173 passed away Friday.

His death comes as the FDNY's post-9/11 death toll quickly approaches the number of firefighters who died that day.

The department reports more than 300 members have died of complications, with 1,000 more still battling cancer.

The FDNY lost 343 members on 9/11.

Tripptree's funeral is set for 2 p.m. at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside.