Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY loses retired Firefighter George Tripptree to 9/11-related illness

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY loses another member to 9/11 related illness
FDNY loses another member to 9/11 related illness 00:31

NEW YORK -- A retired firefighter will be laid to rest Monday after succumbing to a 9/11-related illness. 

George Tripptree of Ladder 173 passed away Friday. 

His death comes as the FDNY's post-9/11 death toll quickly approaches the number of firefighters who died that day.

The department reports more than 300 members have died of complications, with 1,000 more still battling cancer. 

The FDNY lost 343 members on 9/11. 

Tripptree's funeral is set for 2 p.m. at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 12:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.