FDNY: Hazmat team shuts down gas leak at building on Madison Avenue

NEW YORK -- A hazmat team was called to a building on Madison Avenue early Wednesday morning for a gas leak.

The FDNY responded around 6:30 a.m. to 550 Madison Avenue on the corner of East 55th Street in Manhattan.

Crews found an acetylene tank leak, which the hazmat team was able to shut down.

Two people were taken to different area hospitals with unknown injuries.

