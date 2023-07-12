Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY: Hazmat team shuts down gas leak at building on Madison Avenue

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A hazmat team was called to a building on Madison Avenue early Wednesday morning for a gas leak.

The FDNY responded around 6:30 a.m. to 550 Madison Avenue on the corner of East 55th Street in Manhattan. 

Crews found an acetylene tank leak, which the hazmat team was able to shut down. 

Two people were taken to different area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.