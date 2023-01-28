Watch CBS News
Graduation ceremony held for nearly 300 probationary FDNY firefighters

NEW YORK -- The FDNY gained nearly 300 new firefighters Friday.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Christian Cultural Center in the Bronx, welcoming 288 probationary firefighters.

Forty-seven percent of this class are minorities, with seven women graduating. That brings the number of female firefighters in the department to 148, the most in FDNY history.

"The thread of family is woven through the fabric of every aspect of this job, and it will only continue to grow with your time in this department," Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The new firefighters will be assigned to firehouses throughout the city.

