FDNY firefighter injured on 9/11 shares scar dancing syndrome diagnosis in hopes of helping others

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A retired FDNY firefighter with a lingering medical mystery is finally getting answers.

Sydney Martin seriously injured his back while responding to Ground Zero on 9/11. Surgery on his back left a massive scar, and for years, that scar twitched and caused pain.

Now, doctors at NYU Langone have diagnosed Martin with what's called "scar dancing syndrome." It's believed to be caused by an irritation of the nerves around the surgical scar.

"I felt like I was working on my back 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it restricted my breathing because I was in spasms," Martin said.

Martin now receives Botox injections deep into his back muscles, stopping the spasms. He hopes his story will help others get the help they need.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

