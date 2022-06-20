FDNY firefighter Casey Skudin killed while on family trip in North Carolina when tree limb falls on car

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Casey Skudin was on a trip with his wife and children when a falling tree crashed through the roof of their car.

The family was out celebrating Father's Day, and his birthday.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with his grieving wife on Monday.

It seems inconceivable. Angela Skudin is trying to come to grips with an overwhelming family tragedy.

"Immediately after the crash, I was just screaming, of course. I thought everyone was dead," Skudin said.

The Skudins were on a family trip hiking, rafting, and touring the famed Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

"How does this even happen? Going from the best day in his life to the worst day for his family," cousin Casey Skudin said.

As the Skudins drove up the driveway of the famed landmark, a 2,000-pound tree limb fell and crushed their vehicle. Ten-year-old CJ suffered major injuries, 19-year-old Ben and Angela Skudin escaped through a shattered window. Casey Skudin was killed instantly, Angela Skudin explained by phone.

"I immediately went over to Casey. His hands were blue, and I knew he gone," Angela Skudin said. "I just kissed both of his hands and just told him he was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Long Beach is in mourning for the decorated super-dad, who was an FDNY firefighter and Town of Hempstead lifeguard. His extended family runs the well known Skudin Surf School and Angela Skudin owns a goods shop

The tragedy happened on the weekend of Casey Skudin's birthday and Father's Day.

"And he was the best dad, the best husband, and I just slid his wedding ring off his finger and put it on mine," Angela Skudin said.

Neighbors say Casey Skudin got them through Superstorm Sandy and every storm since.

"As a man, I don't know anyone who's been finer," Ben Waxman said. "This was an exceptional person."

A memorial is up on the Long Beach boardwalk, where cousin Ian Skudin spoke of idolizing and following Casey Skudin into the FDNY.

"When you see the last name Skudin, everyone is like, 'Oh, cousins with Casey?' Yes, I mean it was an honor to say yes," Ian Skudin said.

Casey Skudin's firehouse was Ladder 137 in The Rockaways.

The FDNY will be meeting Casey Skudin's body at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday evening and will honor him with a dignified transfer ceremony.

The Biltmore Estate expressed sorrow, saying the accident was a weather event.

Angela Skudin shared her video and said the tree was rotted and called her husband's death preventable.

"To have him in my life for 20 years was such a gift," she said.

A paddle out memorial ceremony is planned Sunday off Lido Beach.